JJ Redick Announces Retirement After 15 Seasons

Sharp-shooting guard JJ Redick announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday, putting an end to a 15-year professional career.

Redick, 37, retires after spending last season with the Pelicans and Mavericks, having played just 44 total games.

"I started playing basketball 30 years ago in my backyard on an uneven patch of dirt, gravel, and grass," Redick wrote on Instagram. "It was on that court that my dreams began to form. Reality has far surpassed my dreams!! So thankful for 15 years in the NBA and all the amazing relationships and memories along the way."

He also provided further explanation about the timing of his decision in an episode on his podcast, The Old Man and the Three.

Redick was drafted No. 11 by the Magic in the 2006 NBA draft, having previously had a successful college career at Duke. He spent the first six full seasons of his career with Orlando before being traded midway through his seventh year to the Bucks. Redick later spent time with the Clippers, 76ers and Pelicans.

He led the NBA in three-point shooting in the 2015-6 season, shooting 47.5% from three. Seven times throughout his career he shot more than 40% from behind the arc.

More NBA Coverage: