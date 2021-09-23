Dwight Howard Sings, Gets Eliminated on 'The Masked Singer'

Since the start of his NBA career, Dwight Howard has always drawn comparisons to Shaquille O'Neal. From their shared "Superman" nickname to their dominating post play and oversized personalities, Howard and O'Neal have a lot in common. On Wednesday night's sixth season debut of The Masked Singer, Howard revealed another entry to his repertoire: his singing chops.

Howard was revealed as "Octopus" on the popular celebrity singing show, doing a rendition of Little Richard's classic hit, "Tutti Frutti." His performance didn't impress enough to warrant an extended stay on the show, though, as he was eliminated on the first night.

Though Howard's stay was short-lived, it's hard to deny the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has talent. His rendition of "Tutti Frutti" was certainly nothing to sneeze at, and the crowd on hand seemed plenty into it.

Howard's appearance on the show harkens back to past athletes that have tried their hand at costumed singing, most notably Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, whose rendition of "I'm Too Sexy" in season three was more notable for his on-stage dance moves than any vocal achievements. His elimination aside, Howard's turn as "Octopus" surely won't be forgotten any time soon.

