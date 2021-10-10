Nets guard Kyrie Irving is expected to miss Brooklyn home games for the "foreseeable future," according to NJ.com's Adam Zagoria.

Irving was in attendance at Nets practice on Sunday after New York officials deemed the HSS Training Center in Brooklyn a "private facility." The designation allows Irving to practice with the Nets, but he still can not play at the Barclays Center until he receives the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think we recognize he’s not playing home games,” Nets coach Steve Nash told reporters in Brooklyn on Sunday. “We’re going to have to for sure play without him this year. So it just depends on when, where and how much.”

Irving will not join the Nets for Monday's preseason game against the 76ers, per Nash. Irving would miss all 41 of Brooklyn's home games in 2021-22 if he does not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as road games against the Knicks, Warriors, Lakers and Clippers.

Brooklyn opens its season in Milwaukee on Oct. 19, a contest that could feature Irving in the Nets' lineup. The Nets return home on Oct. 24 to start a six-game homestand.

More NBA Coverage:

• Trae Young in the Hawks' Torchbearer

• Karl-Anthony Towns Opens Up About His Season of Grief

• The Lakers' Biggest Concern Is Age, Not Fit

• How I Got Cut From the G League