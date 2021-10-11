October 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Simmons Talks Progressing As Sixers Consider Bringing All-Star Back to Philadelphia

Author:

Despite all of the drama, Ben Simmons might just end up back in Philadelphia after all. 

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the chances of Simmons reporting to the team in the near future have increased over the last few days, with Simmons's agent Rich Paul holding talks with the Sixers regarding the three-time All-Star's future in Philly. 

Wojnarowski also reported that while the 76ers will continue to explore trade offers for Simmons—who has four years left on his contract—the team's goal is still to convince Simmons to stay.

SI Recommends

It's quite the turn of events in the ongoing offseason saga that escalated when Simmons reportedly said in August that he no longer wanted to play for the franchise and would hold out into the preseason. 

The 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year has held true to his threat, as Simmons missed his first preseason game last Monday against the Raptors. At the beginning of October, the Sixers reportedly withheld Simmons's paycheck, which amounted to $8.25 million, by putting it into an escrow account. For each game missed, the team will deduct roughly $360,000 from the account as a fine, per ESPN. 

The saga stems partly from Simmons's lack of interest in playing with Joel Embiid. Embiid was reportedly one of the Sixers players who wanted to fly to Los Angeles to meet with Simmons this offseason before Simmons rebuffed the offer as he doubled down on his desire to be traded

More NBA Coverage:

• Report: Kyrie Irving to Miss Home Games For 'Foreseeable Future'
Trae Young in the Hawks' Torchbearer
Karl-Anthony Towns Opens Up About His Season of Grief
The Lakers' Biggest Concern Is Age, Not Fit

YOU MAY LIKE

texas-am
Play
Extra Mustard

Alabama Radio Broadcaster Decided Not to Call Texas A&M’s Winning Field Goal

Eli Gold went silent when the Crimson Tide lost

Kentucky celebrates a touchdown against LSU
College Football

What a 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like After Week 6

A memorable weekend led to some juicy changes in SI’s hypothetical postseason. Welcome, Kentucky!

Ben Simmons in the NBA Playoffs last year.
NBA

Report: Talks Progressing to Bring Simmons Back to Philly

Ben Simmons's agent is reportedly holding talks with the Sixers regarding the three-time All-Star's return to Philadelphia after his summer holdout.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell
College Football

The Coaching Market May Already Be Thinning

USC might not end up alone among big programs looking for a coach, but are enough desirable candidates emerging?

D'Eriq King throwing a pass.
College Football

D'Eriq King to Have Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Hurricanes freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will start for Miami going forward.

dCOV75years.HZ
Play
Basketball

75 Years of NBA Coulda-Beens

In honor of the NBA’s upcoming anniversary, we consider how small ripples in the timeline could have changed the trajectory of the league.

Atlanta Falcons Kyle Pitts
Play
Fantasy

Bye Week Blues

The Falcons, Saints, 49ers and Jets are off this week, so plan your fantasy lineups accordingly.

mmqb-week-5-mason-crosby-justin-herbert-josh-allen
Play
NFL

MMQB: Veteran Packers Have Helped Right the Ship

Green Bay is making us forget all about the offseason turmoil and the Week 1 dud. Plus, Brandon Staley explains his fourth-down logic and everything from Week 5.