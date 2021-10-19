October 19, 2021
Joel Embiid After Simmons Suspension: We Don't Get Paid to 'Babysit Somebody'

Author:

76ers star center Joel Embiid addressed reporters Tuesday following news of the team's one-game suspension of Ben Simmons and offered some pointed criticism of his teammate. 

"We don't get paid to come out here and try to babysit somebody," Embiid said. "That's not our job." 

Embiid said he has not spoken to Simmons.

"At this point, I don't care about that man honestly," Embiid said. "He does whatever he wants."

"I'm only focused on trying to make the team better, win some games, play hard every night, try and lead the guys that we have here. And I'm sure they feel the same way because our chemistry has been excellent despite everything that's been happening the last few months."

The 76ers suspended Simmons Tuesday for one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

SI Recommends

According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers threw Simmons out of practice on Tuesday, leading to the eventual suspension. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported news of Rivers removing Simmons from practice. 

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Rivers asked Ben Simmons to join a defensive drill today multiple times but Simmons refused.

Both Rivers and team president Daryl Morey confirmed that Simmons had requested a trade this August. While he missed the first two weeks of training camp, Simmons returned to the team last week and practiced for the first time on Sunday. 

Last month, the Athletic reported that Simmons believes the organization's decision to build its playing style around Embiid was not conducive to the way the All-Star guard wants to play.

Simmons's frustration with the team's decision to build around Embiid comes as the duo ranked No. 4 in net rating of pairs who had played at least 1,100 minutes together.

On Media Day in mid-September, Embiid praised Simmons, saying he hoped he would return to Philadelphia. 

"Of course we want him back, he's a big piece of what we've been building the past few years,” Embiid said.

