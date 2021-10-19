October 19, 2021
NBA
Marvin Bagley III

Marvin Bagley III's Agent Rips Kings for Benching: 'They Have No Plans for Him in the Future'

Author:

The Kings have informed forward Marvin Bagley III that he will not start for the Kings in the season-opener Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, per his agent Jeff Schwartz in a release. Schwartz went on to criticize Sacramento for its handing of Bagley. 

"Sacramento has informed Marvin Bagley he is not in the opening night rotation, which is completely baffling," Schwartz said in the release. "It's clear they have no plans for him in the future, and yet, passed on potential deals at last year's deadline and this summer based on 'value.'

"Instead, they chose to bring him back but not play him, a move completely contradictory to their 'value' argument. This is a case study in mismanagement by the Kings organization." 

Bagley was selected by the Kings with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA draft and was not given a rookie extension before Monday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. He can enter free agency next offseason and the Kings can match an offer another team makes. 

Since getting drafted, Bagley has only appeared in 118 games in three seasons due to several injuries. He's still been productive and last season he averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field in his 43 appearances. He started 42 of those games. 

