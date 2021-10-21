October 21, 2021
Report: Simmons Fails to Take Part in Scheduled Workout

76ers All-Star Ben Simmons showed up to, and departed, the team's practice facility on Thursday without taking part in a previously scheduled individual workout, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. .

According to ESPN, Simmons described back tightness to several Sixers staff members and was briefly treated for it on Thursday. However, per ESPN, the team's medical staff cleared him to participate in the workout after receiving treatment on his back. 

The Athletic's Shams Charania, reported that Simmons is not mentally ready to play for the team and is not expected to play for an undetermined period of time.

On Tuesday, the team suspended Simmons for their season opener against the Pelicans after Simmons was kicked out of practice. Coach Doc Rivers reportedly told Simmons to join a defensive drill multiple times but Simmons refused, and Rivers told him to "go home."

Both Rivers and team president Daryl Morey confirmed to reporters that Simmons requested a trade from the team this offseason. After missing the first two weeks of training camp, Simmons returned last week. He practiced with the team for the first time on Sunday.

However, per The Athletic, since re-joining the team Simmons routinely ignored 76ers staff and engaged more with the team's G League coaches than his own. On Tuesday, The Athletic reported he had been the first player to leave practice since Sunday and had yet to play in an offensive scrimmage.

Simmons has not yet addressed reporters following his return to the organization. He has four years and $147 million remaining on his max contract.

Philadelphia won its season debut on Wednesday, 117—97, over the Pelicans. Center Joel Embiid, who said earlier this week said he would not babysit Simmons, finished with 22 points, six rebounds and five blocks in the victory.

