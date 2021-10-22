Every NBA Team's Best Jersey

While growing up as one the biggest Allen Iverson fans—wearing his headband, wristband and his finger bands while rocking the white 1997–2009 Sixers jersey—Philly’s red jerseys from ’78 to ’91 are vintage in that they represent toughness and grit. The franchise from the late ’70s to the early ’80s witnessed its fair share of NBA title chances ended by the Trail Blazers, the then Washington Bullets, the Lakers and the Celtics. But when Philadelphia greats oDr. J and Moses Malone–one of the most dynamic duos in NBA history—teamed up in the ’82–83 season, they rocked these jerseys all the way to NBA championship, defeating Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Lakers in the NBA Finals. —W.J.