HS Star Mikey Williams Signs Endorsement Deal With Puma

High school basketball star Mikey Williams has signed a multi-year endorsement year with Puma, the company announced Thursday.

Williams, 17, is a 6'2'' guard playing for Vertical Academy in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is a top prospect in his 2023 high school class.

He will not be eligible for the NBA draft until 2024.

“Mikey joining our PUMA family is exciting news for our brand,” Adam Petrick, global director of brand and marketing at Puma, said in a statement. “His talent on the court and his ability to connect with young athletes and fans alike, will help drive hoops culture forward and inspire the next generation of athletes. He has a bright future ahead of him and we are proud to be a part of his journey.”

Williams is the youngest athlete to sign with Puma Hoops. He has already amassed more than 3.3 million Instagram followers despite being just a junior in high school.

This summer, following Name, Image and Likeness legislation come into effect, Williams signed with Excel Sports management, making him the first prep player to join a major sports representation agency.

