Report: Kings Fire Luke Walton Amid Slow Start to Season

The Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sacramento associate head coach Alvin Gentry is "expected get strong consideration to serve as interim head coach," per Wojnarowski.

Walton, 41, went 68–93 in two-plus seasons with the Kings. Sacramento is 6–11 in 2021-22 entering Sunday night, sitting at No. 12 in the Western Conference.

Sunday's dismissal marks the end of Walton's second stint as an NBA head coach. He amassed a 98–148 record with the Lakers from 2016 to '19 before being let go .

The Kings have not reached the postseason since 2006. They finished 39–43 in 2018-19 before winning 31 games in each of the last two seasons.

More NBA Coverage: