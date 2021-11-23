Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Iman Shumpert Becomes First Ex-NBA Player to Win Dancing With The Stars

The 10-year NBA veteran's trophy case now includes a championship ring and a mirror ball.
Author:

Iman Shumpert knows how to make a championship comeback.

Shumpert and pro partner Daniella Karagach recovered from a shaky start to Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, when he earned a 4 out of 10 from head judge Len Goodman in the opening week, to become the first basketball player ever to win the hit ABC competition. The pair notched two perfect scores in the finale, including a memorable freestyle to Missy Elliott's "Lose Control" and DJ Clent's "Bounce."

Both performances earned rave reviews from the judges; Carrie Ann Inaba hailed Shumpert's evolution from an early underdog, while Bruno Tonioli dubbed him "king of the ballroom."

Despite the 12-inch height difference between partners, an obstacle in traditional ballroom dancing, the former NBA champion put his athletic flair on full display throughout the season. He even included former teammate LeBron James's signature "silencer" celebration in one of his semifinal routines.

Shumpert, who won an NBA title with LeBron in 2016 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, went viral earlier in the season with a lift-heavy Halloween performance that wowed the judges and viewers alike. A video of the contemporary dance garnered over 2 million views on YouTube. 

Although 11 other athletes had previously won DWTS, an ex-NBA player had never even been a finalist before Season 30. Shumpert also became the tallest winner in the show's history by three inches. 

YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, who was also perfect on the night, ended the season as runner-up. Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and talk show host Amanda Kloots finished third and fourth, respectively.

