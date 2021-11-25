With a nickname like "King James" and a logo in the shape of a crown, LeBron James is used to holding court when he steps foot inside a basketball arena. On Wednesday night, he showed his ruling power extends itself to rowdy spectators—even on the road.

During overtime of the Lakers' 124–116 road win over Indiana, James had two fans sitting courtside ejected with just over two minutes to play. It's unclear what the fans said or did that led to James's reaction, though James can be heard in the broadcast pointing at the fans and telling a referee, "Right f---ing here."

The Lakers had lost five of their last seven games heading into Indiana and were playing without star Anthony Davis, who was experiencing flu-like symptoms. James scored a season-high 39 points on 13-for-29 shooting to go along with five rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks.

After the game, James declined to go into specifics about what the fans said that prompted him to ask for their removal, instead saying that obscene gestures and language should not be tolerated, according to Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group.

The stoppage occurred right after James hit a deep three-pointer to give the Lakers a three-point lead. James hit another three about 30 seconds later, and the Lakers finished the game on a 10–2 run.

