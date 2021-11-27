Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will not return against the Hawks on Friday after suffering a left knee injury.

Morant pulled up after some lower body contact with Hawks forward John Collins late in the first quarter. The Grizzlies star was not able to put pressure on his left leg.

As he limped off the floor with 3:12 remaining in the first, Morant made his way to the bench before being helped to the locker room. He left the game with two points, one rebound and one assist in nine minutes of action. It is unclear the severity of the injury.

Morant, 22, missed eight games in the 2020-21 season with a left ankle injury. The third-year guard is in the midst of a breakout season, ranked eighth in the NBA in scoring at 25.3 points per game while shooting 48% from the field and 36% from three.

