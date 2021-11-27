While LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points in an overtime win over the Pacers on Wednesday, the throwback night 36-year-old superstar didn't come without a cost. The NBA fined James $15,000 on Friday for his obscene gesture in the win.

The incident took place in the final 1:17 of the game. James hit a clutch three-pointer to give the Laker a 110-104 lead and followed it up with a Sam Cassell-type celebration as he made his way back down the court.

James finished the game with 39 points—scoring eight of the Lakers' 12 points in overtime—five rebounds and six assists. In the postgame news conference, James addressed his one game suspension, one that he thought was not warranted.

While doing so, James used profane language.

“I mean, it’s some bulls**t,” James said. “But whatever.”

The NBA fined him for use of profanity during a media availability.

