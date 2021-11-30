The Magic announced Monday rookie guard Jalen Suggs will be out for "an extended period of time" due to a fractured right thumb.

Suggs suffered the injury in Monday's loss to the 76ers.

Orlando drafted Suggs out of Gonzaga with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He's averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 assists per game, shooting just 33.6% from the field. Suggs found his rhythm of late after a shaky start to the season, finishing with double-digit points in six straight games before Monday night.

The Magic fell to 4–18 in 2021-22 with Monday's loss in Philadelphia.

