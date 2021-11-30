Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Magic Guard Jalen Suggs Out for 'Extended Period' With Fractured Thumb

The Magic announced Monday rookie guard Jalen Suggs will be out for "an extended period of time" due to a fractured right thumb. 

Suggs suffered the injury in Monday's loss to the 76ers. 

Orlando drafted Suggs out of Gonzaga with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He's averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 assists per game, shooting just 33.6% from the field. Suggs found his rhythm of late after a shaky start to the season, finishing with double-digit points in six straight games before Monday night. 

The Magic fell to 4–18 in 2021-22 with Monday's loss in Philadelphia. 

