December 3, 2021
NBA
Grizzlies Set NBA Record With 73-Point Win Over Thunder

The Grizzlies entered FedExForum on Thursday coming off back-to-back wins and had no problem earning a third straight victory in a whopping 152–79 victory against Oklahoma City.

With the win, Memphis (11–10) earned the largest win (73 points) in NBA history, marking the first time a team has won a game by at least 70 points and breaking a 31-year-old record. It also easily broke the franchise record for the most points in a game.

Prior to the 73-point blowout on Thursday, the league's largest margin of victory was 68 points in a matchup between the Cavaliers and the Heat in 1991. The win shattered the previous franchise mark for margin of victory, which came in a 49-point win over the Hornets last season.

Memphis shot a scorching 63% from the field and 52% from the field, out-rebounding Oklahoma City 53–26. Nine different Grizzlies finished in double figures in scoring.

The Grizzlies' bench scored 93 points, more than the entire Thunder roster. Memphis was even without star point guard Ja Morant, who did not play due to a sprained left knee. But even he couldn't contain his excitement.

"I can't wait to get back out there," Morant tweeted. "Great team win tho gang."

