The Pacers are moving toward a significant rebuild and are expected to begin trade conversations involving some of their key veteran players, according to The Athletic's Bob Kravitz and Shams Charania.

Per The Athletic, potential trade dialogue is expected to involve moving guard Caris LeVert and bigs Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.

All three players have previously garnered trade interest from rival teams.

According to The Athletic, forward T.J. Warren has expressed to management that he'd like to remain in Indianapolis.

The Pacers, led by new coach Rick Carlisle, enter Wednesday's game with the Knicks at 10–16 on the season and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

They also missed the playoffs last year in Nate Bjorkgren's first, and only, year as the team's coach.

In 26 games this season, Sabonis is averaging 17.9 points, 12 rebounds and 4.1 assists. His scoring average has decreased to his lowest since 2018-19, but he is only 25 years old and has made the All-Star team in each of the past two seasons.

Turner, 25, is averaging 12.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and a league-best 2.8 blocks per game.

LeVert, now in his first full season with Indiana, is averaging 14.9 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. He played in just 35 games last season for Indiana after needing surgery to remove his kidney following the discovery of a cancerous tumor.

According to The Athletic, owner Herb Simon has gotten onto the idea of a rebuild despite previously being resistant to the idea. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN also reported that guard T.J. McConnell had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right hand and is expected to miss several months.

Indiana has missed the postseason just twice since the 2010-11 season. However, over that span, they have advanced past the second round of the playoffs only one time.

