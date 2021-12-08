Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Mavericks Star Luka Dončić Admits to Conditioning Issue: 'I've Just Got to Get Back on Track'

Author:

Mavericks star Luka Dončić admitted that he needed to still improve his conditioning after Tuesday night's 102–99 loss to the Nets. 

"People are going to talk about it, yes or no," he said. "I know I've got to do better."

Dončić, who is averaging 25.5 points per game on 44.4% shooting from the field, both his lowest mark since his rookie season, added: "I had a long summer.

"I had the Olympics, took three weeks off, and I relaxed a little bit. Maybe too much. I've just got to get back on track."

The 22-year-old guard spent the summer with the Slovenian national team and led the nation to a surprise fourth-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Dončić reported to training camp weighing more than 260 pounds for the second consecutive year. 

Dončić's conditioning this year has also likely been impacted by recent injuries to his left knee and ankle. The Mavericks have gone 0–4 in games that he has missed.

The Mavericks (11–12) play the Grizzlies (14–10) on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

