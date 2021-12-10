Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Is Anthony Davis a Disappointment?: Unchecked
Is Anthony Davis a Disappointment?: Unchecked
Publish date:

The Anthony Davis Bubble Has Burst on the Lakers: Unchecked

Author:

Anthony Davis was recently named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, and while he certainly won’t be taken off, his play of late is not worthy of being on that list...and that’s a problem for the Lakers.

To be clear, LA’s issues go well beyond AD. The roster as a whole is old, and poorly constructed. However, Davis being one of the best players on the planet, a trajectory it appeared he was on, would be a rather large fix.

Because good doesn’t cut it from him, the Lakers need great. Davis has displayed tantalizing ability as a virtuoso do it all big who can guard everyone on the floor, shoot from distance and beat you inside. But of late, his play has been rather lethargic as he’s displayed a lack of bounce and what sometimes appears to be a lack of effort.

And when it comes to shooting, The Brow has turned into The Brick. Which is exacerbated by his penchant for settling and his miserable splits from beyond the arc, where he is hitting at under 20%.

Now when one plays with LeBron James, the attention can tend to go in The King’s direction. The thing there is that James is in season 19, and if the Lakers were to be the best version of what they could be, they needed too slowly transition toward being AD’s team. Because while LeBron is still playing at a top level, his race against Father Time was supposed to be mitigated by Davis’s prime.

Perhaps the championship the Lakers won with Davis beasting alongside LeBron is ultimately enough for AD’s legacy. But his current play is clearly not enough for the LakeShow to have any thoughts of hoisting another trophy.

Because Anthony Davis hasn’t been the same since Disney, and as a result the bubble may have burst on the Lakers.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Chase Claypool is tackled by a defender
Extra Mustard

Tomlin Confirms He Benched Claypool After Silly Penalty

Mike Tomlin doesn’t sound too happy with his talented receiver.

dCOVpoirier_HZ
Play
MMA

Dustin Poirier Dispatched Conor McGregor Twice—Now He's Ready to Take the Belt

The top-ranked lightweight contender will fight Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 on Saturday for the division's crown.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer

Pep Guardiola Praises NYCFC for Reaching MLS Cup

The Man City manager is quite understandably pulling for City Football Group's U.S. outfit in Saturday's MLS title match.

Al Unser and other four-time Indy 500 winners reunite.
Racing

Indy 500 Legend Al Unser Dies At 82

The four-time Indianapolis 500 champion died on Thursday.

Randall Cobb makes catch vs. Bengals.
NFL

Randall Cobb 'Season in Jeopardy' After Surgery

The Packers wide receiver had core muscle surgery during the bye week.

Sep 9, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
NFL

Former Broncos Star Demaryius Thomas Dies at 33

The four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion was found by police in his home on Thursday.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young dribbles against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at State Farm Arena.
NBA

Trae Young's Game Is More Dangerous Than Ever

The Hawks have struggled during the first quarter of the season, but that should not overshadow the maturation of their superstar.

Erling Haaland could be sold this summer
Soccer

Haaland's Agent Indicates 'Big Chance' of Summer Transfer

Mino Raiola name-dropped four clubs to which he could steer his star client, who is under contract at Dortmund through 2024.