December 15, 2021
NBA
December 15, 2021

Report: Kings Coach Alvin Gentry Tests Positive for COVID-19

Author:

Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach in Wednesday night's game vs. the Wizards, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gentry told ESPN he is largely asymptomatic, except for a scratchy throat.

Per ESPN, the team canceled morning shootaround and is undergoing testing to determine if there are more positive tests.

Assistant coaches Mike Longabardi and Doug Christie are the most likely candidates to take on the lead role, per ESPN. 

Gentry was promoted to interim head coach after firing coach Luke Walton in late November. Walton was 68-93 in two-plus seasons as Kings coach.

Gentry will be taking over his sixth NBA team. He will get a pay raise and already was under contract for the 2022-23 season on his assistant coaching contract.

The Kings enter Wednesday night's game 11–17 on the season and in tenth in the Western Conference.

Tipoff vs. the Wizards is set for 10 p.m. ET. 

