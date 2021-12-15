Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Lakers' Dwight Howard, Malik Monk Latest to Enter Health And Safety Protocols

Author:

Two more members of the Lakers rotation, guard Malik Monk and center Dwight Howard, have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team announced. 

Earlier that day, the team canceled practice after Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for COVID-19. Per ESPN, team members were required to take a rapid test and a PCR test before they could head to the airport, but had to test negative.

Players who test positive can clear COVID-19 protocols with two negative PCR tests within 24 hours, like LeBron James recently did. Otherwise, players must spend 10 days in isolation away from the team without conducting physical activity. After the isolation period, players must then go through cardiac screening and reconditioning.

SI Recommends

The news comes after Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden joined six other Nets players entered protocols. Brooklyn was left with just eight players against the Raptors on Tuesday evening, who it beat 131–129 in overtime. Meanwhile, Bucks guards Wes Matthews and Donte DiVincenzo have also reportedly entered health and safety protocols.

The league has already postponed two Bulls games this week after 10 players entered health and safety protocols, marking them as the first game postponements of the season. The NBA mandates a minimum of eight players be on a roster for each team.

Charlotte faced a possible outbreak 10 days ago when LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Ish Smith was later placed in and is still out, per Hornets PR

More NBA Coverage:

NBA Mailbag: Damian Lillard's Future With the Blazers
NBA Power Rankings: How High Can Kevin Durant Carry Nets?
NBA Trade Ideas: Can the Warriors Land Sabonis?
The Mysterious Case of the Celtics

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; NBC Sports sideline reporter Michele Tafoya during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium.
Media

Report: Tafoya Done With Sideline Reporting After This Season

It was reportedly the decision of the longtime reporter, who recently missed three games, to step away after the 2021 NFL campaign.

Nov 30, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
NFL

Congress Members Ask NFL For Evidence on Snyder's 'Interference'

“Today’s news confirms our worst fears: Dan Snyder actively fought to undermine NFL’s investigation into WFT’s hostile workplace culture."

USATSI_15524203
College Football

Will This Be The Last National Signing Day in December? Some Officials Are Pushing For It

The uptick in coaching changes and transfer portal activity has led some officials to propose changing the current National Signing Day model

Henry Ruggs III of the Raiders.
NFL

Coroner: Woman Burned to Death in Crash Involving Ruggs

The woman who died in the fiery crash involving ex-Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III burned to death in her car, a coroner said Tuesday.

Dec 14, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hugs his father Dell Curry (left) after breaking the record for most career three point baskets made during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
NBA

Stephen Curry Shares Moment With Parents As He Makes History

The 33-year-old gave his father, Dell, the record-breaking ball and shared a private moment hugging his mother, Sonya.

stephen-curry-record
NBA

NBA World Reacts to Curry's Career Three-Point Record

"Special", "game changer", "Stephortless" and "greatness" were just a few words used to describe Curry's three-point brilliance.

Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Enters Health and Safety Protocols

The Bucks forward is the latest NBA star to enter league protocols as teams face postponed games and potential outbreaks.

steph-curry-record
NBA

Steph Curry Becomes NBA's All-Time Three-Point Leader

Curry continues to cement his legacy as the greatest shooter in NBA history.