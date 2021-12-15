Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest to enter the league's health and safety protocols as games are in jeopardy across the NBA.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Bucks guard Wes Matthews also entered protocols, and the remainder of the Milwaukee squad will undergo testing.

Antetokounmpo will be out against the Pacers on Wednesday. Players who test positive can clear COVID-19 protocols with two negative PCR tests within 24 hours, like LeBron James recently did.

Otherwise, players must spend 10 days in isolation away from the team without conducting physical activity. After the isolation period, players must then go through cardiac screening and reconditioning.

The news comes after James Harden joined six other Nets players in the protocols, leaving them with just eight players against the Raptors on Tuesday evening. Earlier in the day, the Lakers canceled practice after Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced. Per ESPN, team members were required to take a rapid test and a PCR before they could head to the airport, but had to test negative.

The league has already postponed two Bulls games this week after 10 players entered health and safety protocols, marking them as the first game postponements of the season. The NBA mandates a minimum of eight players be on a roster for each team.

Charlotte faced a possible outbreak 10 days ago when LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

