December 15, 2021
NBA
Report: NBA Gets Its First Case of Omicron Variant in COVID-19 Test

Author:

The NBA got its first case of the omicron variant in a recent COVID-19 test, according to the The Athletic's Shams Charania. It is unclear which player tested positive for the variant. The first case of the omicron variant in the United States was confirmed on Dec. 1, according to the CDC

The news comes as the NBA continues to deal with a recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases. Within the last two weeks, 36 NBA players have entered health and safety protocols. 

The NBA is fully expecting more players to enter health and safety protocols as the holidays approach due to more indoor gatherings and the increase in nationwide cases, according to an ESPN report on Tuesday

“Most of us consider it a matter of when, not if,” a Western Conference general manager told ESPN of the omicron variant spreading through the NBA.

About 97% of players are vaccinated against the virus and over 200 players have received booster shots, per ESPN, with that number expected to increase.

