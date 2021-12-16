Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
NBA
Lakers Signing Isaiah Thomas After His Unreal G League Game Wednesday

Isaiah Thomas had a brief stint with the Lakers in 2018, getting traded to the team after an injury-filled half-season with LeBron James's Cavaliers. Now, the former Celtics All-Star point guard will team back up with LeBron as the Lakers look to find some rhythm as we near the midway point of the season.

On Monday, Thomas signed with the Nuggets' G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold. He had a huge game Wednesday, scoring 42 points along with eight assists and six rebounds in his G League debut. That was enough to catch the Lakers' attention.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that Thomas is signing a 10-day deal with L.A.

The Lakers are among the many NBA teams dealing with a concerning number of COVID-19 cases this week. Guards Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley are among the players entering health and safety protocols on Thursday. The team has also been without Kendrick Nunn, and Rajon Rondo has taken a number of DNPs in recent weeks.

Thomas's last NBA action came in 2020–21, as member of the Pelicans. He scored 7.7 points per game in three appearances.

He broke into the league in 2011–12, but emerged as a star with the Celtics, making back-to-back All-Star Games in 2015–16 and 2016–17. A hip injury derailed the end of his tenure with the Celtics, and he was swapped to the Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2017–18 season. While he's had bright spots, he hasn't looked like the same All-Star level player since that injury.

