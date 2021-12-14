Former Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas signed a deal with the Nuggets' G League affiliate on Monday as he eyes a return to the NBA, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Thomas will report to the Grand Rapids Gold, who are coached by former Mavericks guard Jason Terry. Thomas will play for the Gold in the upcoming G League showcase, which begins on Dec. 19.

Thomas, 32, most recently played for Team USA in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup. He appeared in three NBA games last season as a member of the Pelicans.

The 5'9" point guard earned All-Star appearances with the Celtics in 2015-16 and 2016-17. He averaged a career-high 28.9 points per game in 2016-17, one year before he was traded to the Cavaliers.

