December 22, 2021
Joe Johnson Signs 10-Day Contract With Celtics, Will Play vs. Cavaliers

Former All-Star Joe Johnson will make his return to the NBA on Wednesday after signing a 10-day contract with the Celtics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Johnson is expected to play Wednesday as Boston hosts the Cavaliers.

Johnson, 40, most recently played in the BIG3 League in 2019 as well as The Basketball Tournament in 2020. His most recent NBA stint came in 2018 when Johnson was a member of the Rockets. 

Boston's latest addition tallied quite the impressive resume in his 17 NBA seasons. He is a seven-time All-Star, averaging 20-plus points per game in five straight seasons from 2005-10. Johnson previously played for seven franchises in his career, including the Hawks, Nets, Suns and Celtics. 

Boston is one of many NBA teams currently dealing with a number of COVID-19 absences. Boston forwards Al Horford and Grant Williams are currently listed in the health and safety protocols, as is guard Josh Richardson. 

Boston enters Wednesday night sitting No. 9 in the Eastern Conference at 15–16. 

