December 29, 2021
Report: Cavaliers’ Ricky Rubio Will Miss Rest of Season with ACL Tear in Left Knee

Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio suffered an ACL tear in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

Rubio suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Cavaliers’ Tuesday loss to the Pelicans. He drove down the lane and tried to sidestep the defense, but slipped on his right foot and stepped awkwardly with his left, falling to the floor. He immediately grabbed his left knee and waved for trainers to come to his aid.

The former first-round pick in the 2009 NBA draft suffered a torn ACL in his left knee back in 2012. Despite the Cavs’ 108-104 loss , Rubio finished the game with  27 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes of action.

Rubio entered Tuesday’s game averaging 12.7 points, 6.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, getting most of his minutes off the bench this season for Cleveland. The Cavaliers (20–14) currently occupy the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

