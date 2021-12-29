Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
NBA
Player(s)
Isaiah Thomas

Report: Isaiah Thomas Expected to Sign With Mavericks, To Join Team in CA on Wednesday

Although the Lakers decided not to bring Isaiah Thomas back on a second 10-day contract as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the league, the guard has found a new home—the Mavericks. 

Per The Athletics Shams Charania, Thomas plans to sign with Dallas and is expected to join the franchise in Sacramento on Wednesday evening. 

Prior to his contract under the hardship exemption with Los Angeles, the 32-year-old last played for the NBA during the 2020-21 season with the Pelicans for three games, averaging 7.7 points in 16 minutes per game. He appeared in 40 games, starting 37, for the Wizards in 2019–20, played 17 games with the Lakers from 2017–18 and was a two-time All-Star for the Celtics in 201516 and 2016–17.

Thomas appeared in four games with the Lakers, averaging 9.3 points, two rebounds and 1.5 assists, over his 10-day contract this season. 

For more news on the Dallas Mavericks, head over to Dallas Basketball.

