LeBron James Opens Up About Eventual Retirement

LeBron James hasn't shown any signs of slowing down this season, but it isn't lost on the four-time NBA MVP that he is “on the other side of the hill.”

In a 132–123 win over the Rockets on Tuesday, James recorded a triple-double with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, while also eclipsing 36,000 points in his career.

And his 27.6 points per game this season are the most of his career since 2009-10, per Stat Muse, far from the figures of someone who is winding down.

“I know I’m on the other side of the hill, compared to the hill I was on before. I know that,” James said in his postgame press conference. “But, I mean, I’ve thought about it, where I’m at with it. I’m still playing at such a high level, I haven’t given it too much thought.”

However, James was self-reflective about his 18-plus years in the league, saying he will be okay with the decision when the time comes to retire.

“But I’m in Year 19 and I’m not gonna do another 19 so I’m definitely not halfway in my career. I’m on the other side of the hill. So, we’ll see where the game takes me. We’ll see where my body takes me and my mind. As long as my mind stays fresh and my body stays with that, I can play the game.

“But, the game will tell you. Your body will tell you. Your mind will tell you. I’ve put in enough hours and punched enough clocks where, when that time comes, I’ll be OK with it.”

