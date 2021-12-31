Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
NBA
Report: Lakers Agree to Trade Rajon Rondo to Cavaliers for Denzel Valentine

On Thursday night, multiple reports suggested the Cavaliers were interested in acquiring four-time All-Star Rajon Rondo from the Lakers. On Friday morning, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it looks like a deal is done.

Wojnarowski reports that the Lakers are sending Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine. He adds that the Lakers likely will waive Valentine to open up a roster spot. Valentine's salary for this season is just under $2 million, but only $500,000 of it is guaranteed.

Cleveland's move comes just days after star guard Ricky Rubio tore his ACL. The Cavaliers are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 20–15 record. They need guard depth after Rubio's injury; they also lost Collin Sexton for the season back in November to a torn meniscus.

Rondo, who helped the Lakers win an NBA title just two seasons ago, hasn't been a huge contributor for the team this year. He's averaging 16 minutes per game.

Rondo spent last season with the Hawks and the Clippers. Since starting his career in Boston and spending nine years with the Celtics, he's played for the Kings, Bulls, Pelicans, Lakers, Hawks, Clippers and now Cavaliers.

Rondo, now 35, has won two NBA titles, been named an All-Star four times and been All-Defensive First Team twice. He'll be bringing a lot of experience to the Cavaliers during the stretch run.

