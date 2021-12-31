The Cavaliers are in discussion to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The deal is expected to be complete by Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cleveland just lost veteran guard Ricky Rubio, who tore his ACL in his left knee, for the remainder of the season. Rondo, a strong veteran point guard, would help the Cavaliers in the absence of Rubio. They've also been without young star Collin Sexton, who suffered a meniscus tear on Nov. 7 and will miss the remainder of the season.

However, Rondo is currently in COVID-19 protocols. He joined the list on Dec. 26, shortly after the Lakers elevated both Malik Monk and Avery Bradley from the COVID-19 list. Rondo would be able to join the team immediately after he's cleared.

Rondo, 35, is in his 16th NBA season. Through 18 games this season, Rondo has averaged a career low in points (3.1), assists (3.7) and rebounds (2.7).

However, throughout his NBA career, Rondo has averaged 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. The two-time NBA champion played an instrumental role in the Lakers winning a championship in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Rondo recorded 105 assists in the NBA playoffs in ’20, the most by a bench player in a single postseason since the ’71 playoffs and passing former Spurs star Manu Ginobili's 95 in ’14.

The Cavaliers (20–14) currently occupy the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

