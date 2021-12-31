Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Rajon Rondo

Report: Cavaliers Showing Interest in Acquiring Lakers Guard Rajon Rondo

Author:

The Cavaliers are in discussion to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The deal is expected to be complete by Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Cleveland just lost veteran guard Ricky Rubio, who tore his ACL in his left knee, for the remainder of the season. Rondo, a strong veteran point guard, would help the Cavaliers in the absence of Rubio. They've also been without young star Collin Sexton, who suffered a meniscus tear on Nov. 7 and will miss the remainder of the season.

However, Rondo is currently in COVID-19 protocols. He joined the list on Dec. 26, shortly after the Lakers elevated both Malik Monk and Avery Bradley from the COVID-19 list. Rondo would be able to join the team immediately after he's cleared.

Rondo, 35, is in his 16th NBA season. Through 18 games this season, Rondo has averaged a career low in points (3.1), assists (3.7) and rebounds (2.7).

SI Recommends

However, throughout his NBA career, Rondo has averaged 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. The two-time NBA champion played an instrumental role in the Lakers winning a championship in the 2020 NBA Finals. 

Rondo recorded 105 assists in the NBA playoffs in ’20, the most by a bench player in a single postseason since the ’71 playoffs and passing former Spurs star Manu Ginobili's 95 in ’14.

The Cavaliers (20–14) currently occupy the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Brandon Brown, driver of the #68 TradeTheChain.com Chevrolet, waves to fans during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on October 23, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas.
Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Driver Claims Anti-Biden-Themed 2022 Partner

Brandon Brown announced his partnership with LGBcoin, a crypto “meme coin” inspired by the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant. NASCAR has not approved it yet.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium.
Podcasts

All About (Well, Mostly About) Mac Jones | The MMQB NFL Podcast

A Mac Jones analysis and what it means for the future of QBs and the draft

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after a fourth quarter touchdown Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor's MVP campaign continues in Week 17 vs. the Raiders.

Chicago Bears kick returner Devin Hester (23) runs back a kickoff during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
NFL

Ware, Hester, Willis, Johnson Headline Football HOF Finalists

Fifteen modern-day players will be considered on Jan. 18 by the selection committee.

Russell Wilson
NFL

Russell Wilson Hopes to Remain in Seattle After ’21 Season

The eight-time Pro Bowler wants to remain with the Seahawks next season.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer reacts to mayonnaise bath after winning Duke's Mayo Bowl.
Extra Mustard

Fans Worried About Blow to Beamer’s Head With Mayo Bath

College football Twitter was worried about the South Carolina coach after he was doused in Duke’s Mayo.

Trentyn Flowers
Play
College Basketball

Elite 2024 Wing Trentyn Flowers a Hot Commodity

Flowers is picking up interest from Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, UCLA, Gonzaga and more.

cooper-kupp
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Cooper Kupp looks to stay on pace to break records vs. the Ravens.