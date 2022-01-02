Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
NBA
DeMar DeRozan Hits Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater in Second Straight Game

Author:

For the second night in a row, the Bulls were trailing with under five seconds to play in the fourth quarter. And for the second night in a row, DeMar DeRozan came to the rescue.

Chicago faced a 119–117 deficit with 3.3 seconds left on Saturday, and inbounded the ball to DeRozan in the corner. The All-Star wing maneuvered through a double-team, shot-faked to get a defender in the air, and then drilled a three-pointer as time expired to give the Bulls an improbable win.

Those heroics came just one night after DeRozan did the same thing against the Pacers, with arguably an even more improbably shot. With the clock winding down, DeRozan pulled up for a running three-pointer off one leg well beyond the arc to stun the Indianapolis crowd.

With the back-to-back clutch shots, DeRozan became the first player in league history with game-winning shots at the buzzer in consecutive days, per Basketball-Reference. Larry Bird is the only other player to accomplish that feat in consecutive games, though he did so with a day off in between.

DeRozan’s latest feat gives the Bulls their seventh straight win, improving their record to 24–10 on the year. Chicago currently has the best record in the Eastern Conference, sitting a game ahead of the Nets and Bucks.

