When the Knicks were trailing by more than 20 points against the Celtics on Thursday night, fans inside Madison Square Gardens began booing out of frustration and unhappiness with the team's performance.

During the process of New York completing the 108–105 comeback win against Boston off of RJ Barrett's buzzer-beater three pointer, Julius Randle—who provided a big spark in the second half of the game—was visibly frustrated with fans. While the Knicks were in the process of making the furious comeback, Randle signaled the thumbs down gesture followed by an explicit comment.

After the game, Randle’s behavior drew criticism throughout the media. On Friday, the Knicks posted an apology on Instagram for his gesture and behavior, saying “he is really passionate” about the team being successful.

“I love NYC and being apart of this team and this franchise,” Randle said. ... “I understand that my actions also represent the league, this organization, and the city, and that I should have handled things last night differently and expressed myself with more professionalism and more appropriate language in the heat of the moment.

“My comment was an example of how sometimes you say things you regret to people you love, even if it came from a place of passion and deep love. Nobody wants to win more than me and I will continue to show loyalty and dedication to my teammates, the entire Knicks organization, and the fans who have shown me and my family so much love. I am going to keep focusing on the future.”

Randle finished the game with 22 points and eight rebounds in the Knicks’ victory. New York (19–20) sits in the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings and has won six of its last 10 games.

