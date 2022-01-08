Kevin Durant Says He Won't Force Kyrie Irving to Get Vaccine

Nets forward Kevin Durant didn't want to use Kyrie Irving's absence as an excuse for a 121-109 loss to the Bucks on Friday, but the star did say he wants Irving to play in every game.

Irving played in his first game of the season on Wednesday against the Pacers, where he recorded 22 points and four assists in 32 minutes. But the vaccination mandate in New York City means that Irving is not able to play in Nets' home games, including Friday's loss to Milwaukee.

However, while Durant said that the pair have had conversations about playing full-time, he said he won't force Irving to get vaccinated.

"I told him how important he is, how much I want him to play every game," Durant said in his postgame press conference. "But I'm not about to force somebody to get a vaccine, like that's not my thing. So he can play basketball? Nah, I'm not about to do that.

"We've had conversations about wanting him to be a part of the team and conversations about him being here full-time, but that's on his time. Whatever decision he want to make, he's gonna make. It's on us to be professionals no matter what, and do our jobs."

Irving will also miss Sunday's home game against the Spurs but will be eligible for road games against the Trail Blazers on Monday and the Bulls on Wednesday.

On Friday, Durant said that he has not asked for an explanation as to why Irving has opted to not get the vaccine.

"I haven't even asked for an explanation," Durant said. "It ain't my place, I don't think. So I'm ready for whatever, that's been my whole mentality. Whatever happens in this situation, I got to still be me, still go out there and represent the way I represent.

"I'm supporting whatever my team needs me to do and wants to do. [...] When Kyrie's ready to make decisions for himself he will, and I trust that."

At 24–13, the Nets currently sit second in the Eastern Conference behind the Bulls.

More NBA Coverage: