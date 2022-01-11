Skip to main content
Where the 76ers Reportedly Stand on Asking Price for Ben Simmons

The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons still remains a member of Philadelphia's franchise.

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported the organization has conveyed to opposing teams that it isn't lowering the asking price for Simmons. Previous reporting had suggested any Simmons trade would entail not dealing for role players, but instead only for players who will help the 76ers become a championship contender.

Basketball reporter Marc Stein reported earlier this week the Sixers want to still convince Simmons to return to Philadelphia, but added that the Hawks have emerged as a potential new team that could be interested in the former No. 1 pick.

The Athletic's Shams Charania also reported this week that the Kings, Trail Blazers, Timberwolves and Pacers are also possible suitors for Simmons.

Simmons has not played this season. He first reportedly requested a trade from the franchise in August, yet briefly rejoined the team toward the end of training camp. He then subsequently left the team once again.

In November, The Athletic reported Simmons had again reiterated his trade request.

Per The Athletic's reporting this week, Simmons continues to fulfill team obligations, such as training sessions and team meetings as well as continuing to meet with mental health specialists.

Philadelphia (23–16) enters Wednesday night's game with the Hornets (22–19) as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, just four games behind the top-seeded Bulls.

The NBA trade deadline is set for Feb. 10, at 3 p.m. ET.

