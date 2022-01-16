Kevin Durant Exits Game vs. Pelicans With Sprained Left Knee

Nets star forward Kevin Durant had to leave Saturday’s game against the Pelicans in the second quarter after suffering a sprained left knee. The team officially ruled him out from returning.

Durant injured his knee after teammate Bruce Brown fell into it while trying to defend New Orleans forward Herb Jones. Durant immediately grabbed his knee and began limping on the court, eventually heading to the locker room for further evaluation.

Durant will reportedly undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In 35 games entering Saturday, Durant was averaging 29.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 52.0% from the field. The Nets currently hold the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, though had lost six of their last nine prior to Saturday’s game.

