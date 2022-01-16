Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Kevin Durant Exits Game vs. Pelicans With Sprained Left Knee

Nets star forward Kevin Durant had to leave Saturday’s game against the Pelicans in the second quarter after suffering a sprained left knee. The team officially ruled him out from returning.

Durant injured his knee after teammate Bruce Brown fell into it while trying to defend New Orleans forward Herb Jones. Durant immediately grabbed his knee and began limping on the court, eventually heading to the locker room for further evaluation.

Durant will reportedly undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

SI Recommends

In 35 games entering Saturday, Durant was averaging 29.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 52.0% from the field. The Nets currently hold the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, though had lost six of their last nine prior to Saturday’s game.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

joe burrow (1)
NFL

Bengals TD Before Halftime Aided by Possible Inadvertent Whistle

Joe Burrow nearly stepped out of bounds as he threw the pass, as it sounded like a whistle was blown before the touchdown was scored.

nfl-joe-burrow-franchise-altering-playoff-win
Play
NFL

Joe Burrow Is Proving to be a Franchise-Altering Quarterback

While recent teams have shown you can compete with average QB play, the Bengals' young superstar is something else entirely.

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Bryce Williams (14) celebrates with forward Tyreek Smith (23) following their victory over the Baylor Bears at Ferrell Center.
College Basketball

No. 1 Baylor Loses Second Straight at Home to Unranked OSU

The Bears suffered consecutive home losses for the first time in nearly six years.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate a touchdown catch by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the second quarter during an NFL AFC wild-card playoff game,
NFL

Bengals Win First Playoff Game Since 1991

Carr’s interception sealed the win for Cincinnati after leading his team down the field.

Joe Lombardi
NFL

Texans Interview Chargers’ Joe Lombardi, FAU's Hines Ward

Houston has now interviewed three people for its head coaching vacancy.

real-betis
Soccer

Real Betis-Sevilla Suspended After Fan-Thrown Object Hits Player

An object thrown from the stands hit Sevilla player Joan Jordán in the head Saturday.

Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning.
Extra Mustard

Kirby Smart’s Text to Dan Lanning After Title Goes Viral

The former Georgia defensive coordinator is now headed to Oregon as its new head coach.

Tom Brady greets a fan.
NFL

Tom Brady Gives Boy Who Survived Cancer Super Bowl Tickets

After he was determined to be cancer-free, he went to a Buccaneers game with a sign that had a message for Brady.