Russell Westbrook Responds to Magic Johnson’s Criticism of Lakers

Lakers fans aren't the only ones who have been frustrated by their team's recent struggles—basketball legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson has also had enough.

On Saturday, the Lakers were blown out by the Nuggets, 133–96, in what was the team's third straight loss. The Lakers only managed 17 points in the fourth quarter while Denver shot 23-for-40 from three-point range.

After the game, Johnson voiced his frustration on Twitter, attacking the team's effort in the loss.

"We as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency," Johnson tweeted. "Owner Jeanie Buss, you deserve better."

LeBron James led the team with 25 points and nine rebounds, but left before talking to reporters. However, Russell Westbrook, who recorded 19 points, addressed the criticism from the Lakers legend, agreeing in part that "teams are playing harder than us, simple as that." 

"I do not have a reaction," Westbrook said, per ESPN.  "Everybody is entitled, in this world, to their opinion. Regardless of what that it is. You can either take it and run with it or you can take it and put it in one ear and out the other or you can not respond to it.

"Magic's entitled to his opinion. And he's not here every day. He's not around us every day. He's not aware of what's going on internally with us and trying to figure things out. But I have no response to that."

At 21–22, the Lakers are currently seventh in the Western Conference.

