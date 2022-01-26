Skip to main content
Clippers Complete Second-Largest Comeback in NBA History to Beat Wizards

Playing on the road for the fourth time in seven days as part of an eight-game trip, it would have been easy for the Clippers to pack it in and start thinking about their next plane ride after a pair of Bradley Beal free throws gave the Wizards a 66-31 lead late in the second quarter on Tuesday night. Instead, Los Angeles kept chipping away en route to one of the most improbable wins in NBA history.

The Clippers erased a 35-point deficit to upend Washington in a 116-115 win, marking the second-biggest comeback in league history. Los Angeles did not hold a lead until the final second of the game, when Luke Kennard sunk a free throw to complete a four-point play and stun the Wizards's home crowd.

The Clippers pulled within three points with nine seconds left, then got the ball back after forcing a five-second violation. That set up Kennard for the last-second heroics, giving the team just its fifth win in its last 12 games.

Kennard scored 25 points with eight rebounds and six assists off the bench, while Amir Coffey led all scorers with 29 points.

The win marks the third time this season the Clippers have overcome deficits of at least 24 points, having done so previously against the Nuggets and 76ers.

