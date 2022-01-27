Report: Nets Won't Listen to Trade Offers for James Harden

With just over two weeks left until the NBA trade deadline, the Nets are firm on one key position: they won't be trading James Harden.

Brooklyn is reportedly not going to listen to any offers for the former MVP, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Nets are currently part of a logjam for the top seed in the Eastern Conference as one of six teams within two games of the top spot entering Wednesday night.

Harden has a $47.4 million player option for next year and could opt for free agency this offseason. The Nets are emboldened to not entertain any trade offers due to his insistence to management that he remains committed to staying in Brooklyn and winning a title, per Wojnarowski.

Kevin Durant is currently out until February with a sprained MCL, while Kyrie Irving is still only available to play in road games due to New York City's mandate barring unvaccinated players from participating in home games.

Irving also has a player option for next season and could opt for free agency. Durant is under contract with the team through the 2025-26 season.

Harden was unavailable for Brooklyn's game against the Nuggets on Wednesday with left hamstring tightness. In 42 games this season, he's averaging 23.0 points, 10.1 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 42.0% from the field.

