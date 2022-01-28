Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Ben Simmons

Report: Kings Stop Pursuit of Ben Simmons, Saying Price is ‘Too Steep’

While Ben Simmons has not played a game for the 76ers in the 2021–22 season, it is certain that he will not be taking his talents to Sacramento, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Kings, a franchise that was once highly aggressive in its discussions to land Simmons, have ended their pursuit of negotiating a deal to secure the three-time NBA All-Star, per Wojnarowski. 

Sacramento reportedly felt that Philadelphia’s asking price for Simmons was “too steep” and that the possibility of striking a deal was non-existent. With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching on Feb. 10, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has explicitly stated that the franchise does not plan to trade Simmons for anything less than a key piece alongside Joel Embiid, with the idea of increasing the team’s chances of winning a NBA championship. 

Despite balking on Simmons, Sacramento is eager to restructure its roster. The Kings have several players that could potentially be traded, including forward Harrison Barnes, guard Buddy Hield and center Richaun Holmes. 

Earlier this month, Wojnarowski reported that the price for Simmons was consistently growing. And according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Morey does not believe he will find his top target for Simmons before the league’s trade deadline in 13 days. 

SI Recommends

The latest discussions in Philadelphia have been centered around acquiring James Harden or another high-caliber player during offseason instead of trying to deal Simmons for what is currently available in trade talks. 

The 76ers have reportedly shown interest in Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Celtics guard Jaylen Brown since August. While both Lillard and Brown are currently under contract for a couple more seasons, Beal and Harden have player options for the 2022–23 season.

As trade and rumors continue to swirl, The Athletic reported that Simmons plans to sit out the remainder of this season if a deal is not done by the deadline. Currently, Simmons is under contract with Philadelphia through the 2024–25 season.

Philadelphia (29–19) sits two games behind Miami in second place in the Eastern Conference. 

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Brady walking off the field.
NFL

Romo Raises Interesting Tom Brady Retirement Scenario

The broadcaster was asked about the Buccaneers quarterback’s future during a “CBS Mornings” appearance.

Oct 26, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred before game one of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

WAR Is Not the Solution for Baseball’s Labor Woes

Wayne Rooney turns down Everton's approach to become manager
Soccer

Rooney Turns Down Everton's Approach to Stay at Derby

Wayne Rooney has unfinished business at Derby County and rejected the chance to interview at his boyhood club.

Crossover: Reckoning With The Past, w/ Larry Miller
NBA

Nike Exec Larry Miller Opens Up About Aftermath of Revealing His Secret

Miller recently met for the first time with the family of the man he killed over 50 years ago.

Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field.
NFL

Steelers Owner Makes Major Announcement About GM Kevin Colbert

It is an end to an era for the Steelers between legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retiring and their longtime GM leaving.

WWE's Doudrop hits a frog splash on Liv Morgan
Play
Wrestling

Doudrop Ready for Breakthrough Moment at ‘Royal Rumble’

‘This is my chance to let out my full potential, and I’m excited to make the most of this opportunity.’

Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo
Extra Mustard

Najee Harris Names Three QBs He'd Like to See Replace Big Ben

Hint: none of them are currently on the Steelers' roster.

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives the ball against the San Antonio Spurs.
NBA

NBA All-Star Roundtable: Thoughts on Andrew Wiggins’s Starting, Kevin Durant’s Replacement and New Uniforms

The Warriors forward received a surprising starting nod, but whose spot did he take?