The Jazz fear forward Joe Ingles suffered a “significant” knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Timberwolves, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ingles hurt his knee on a drive to the basket in the second quarter. He was helped off the floor by teammates, and he will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Ingles, 34, is in his eighth NBA season, spending all eight years in Utah. He is averaging 7.2 points per game in 2021-22, shooting 40.4% from the field and 34.7% from three. Ingles has been one of the NBA’s iron men in recent seasons, appearing in all 318 regular-season contests from 2016–20.

The Jazz fell to 30–21 in 2021-22 with Sunday’s defeat. They’ve struggled of late with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell sidelined, losing seven of their last eight.

Utah will host the Nuggets on Wednesday night. Quin Snyder’s squad enters Monday night sitting No. 4 in the Western Conference.

