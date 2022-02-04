Skip to main content
Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson

Report: Clippers, Blazers Agree to Trade Involving Five Players, One Future Draft Pick

The Blazers and Clippers reportedly agreed to a trade that involved five players and a future draft pick via Detroit, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Norman Powell and Robert Covington are reportedly headed to Los Angeles while Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick go to Portland. 

Covington has struggled this season, averaging just 7.6 points per game for Portland, while Powell has averaged a whopping 18.7 points per game just less than a year after signing a five-year, $90 million contract. 

The Blazers will reportedly receive a veteran in Bledsoe, as he averages 9.9 points per game as a part-time starter while Winslow and Johnson have struggled to find minutes in Los Angeles' rotation. The former is averaging a career-low 4.2 points per game while the latter in the duo (Johnson, who was selected in last summer's draft) has only played in 15 games this season, averaging 3.5 points per game.

