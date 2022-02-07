NBA Power Rankings: Trade Deadline Advice for Every Team

The trade deadline is fast approaching, and with no true championship favorite, the right move could change the league’s landscape in the hunt for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. But will we really see any fireworks by 3 p.m. ET on Thursday?

Outside of a potential James Harden–Ben Simmons blockbuster, the most notable names we’ll likely see moved are fringe All-Stars and young players with intriguing upside. Let’s sort through this week’s power rankings with advice for all 30 teams, including a deep crew of contenders jockeying to get a leg up in a pair of crowded conferences.

1. Phoenix Suns

Current record: 42–10

Previous ranking: 1

The Suns have avoided any sort of Finals hangover, and it’s hard to find a fatal flaw on this roster. One potential upgrade? Backup point guard. Cameron Payne’s shooting has taken a dip compared to last year’s standout season, and Chris Paul’s injury history makes his backup a potentially pressing need. Perhaps Goran Dragić’s hiatus brings him back to the desert. D.J. Augustin isn’t the most thrilling option, though he could be available on the cheap. Any Phoenix move will likely be one on the margins.

2. Golden State Warriors

Current record: 40–13

Previous ranking: 2

The idea of shipping out the youngsters for a proven veteran looks less likely by the month, especially as James Wiseman is little more than an unknown midway through what should be his second professional season. Perhaps the Warriors add a big man via the buyout market, but otherwise, it should be a quiet deadline in the Bay Area. Just ask Klay Thompson.

3. Memphis Grizzlies

Current record: 37–18

Previous ranking: 3

Memphis could use a dose of half-court scoring and playmaking on the wing, making this a reasonable landing spot for Eric Gordon. Harrison Barnes could also be a worthwhile addition, though it’s a question of whether the Grizzlies would be willing to part with the young assets necessary to make a deal happen. Perhaps Memphis will pull a deadline surprise and package something along the lines of De’Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and pick capital in order to furnish its rotation. Yet it wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see the Grizzlies ride this young core through 2021–22.

4. Miami Heat

Current record: 34–20

Previous ranking: 4

The Heat have been among the most steady teams in the league amid a flurry of injuries and COVID-19 absences, with Erik Spoelstra standing as a Coach of the Year candidate with half a season to play. Is there a deal that makes Miami the definitive favorite in the East? Probably not. The addition of a secondary ballhandler could help matters, and a Dragić return is certainly possible on the buyout market. The Heat are always lurking this time of year, so we shouldn’t totally discount the potential for a Christian Wood or Bradley Beal acquisition. But those currently stand as more hypotheticals than anything. Any South Beach fireworks will be a surprise Thursday.

5. Philadelphia 76ers

Current record: 32–21

Previous ranking: 5

Don’t be shocked if the Simmons saga stretches into the summer. Daryl Morey hasn’t minced words when noting the parameters necessary for a Simmons deal, and as things currently stand, is there a clear top-30 player on the table for Philadelphia? John Collins isn’t moving the needle in the chase for the Eastern Conference crown. Ditto for De’Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes. A legitimate costar on the perimeter is necessary for the Sixers to win a championship. Morey is well within his rights to hold off on a deal for now in hopes he can land Harden, Damian Lillard or Beal this summer.

6. Milwaukee Bucks

Current record: 34–21

Previous ranking: 9

Brook Lopez’s back trouble has left a notable void in Milwaukee’s frontcourt, an issue that is often solved by moving Giannis Antetokounmpo to center. And while the (relatively) small-ball Bucks are still an obvious threat to win the title, such a heavy load on their superstar is a slight concern. Milwaukee could use another center to simply soak up minutes and provide a spark in the right matchup, especially if the Bucks have to square off against Joel Embiid and the 76ers in the postseason. With limited roster flexibility, perhaps trading for Daniel Theis or adding Paul Millsap via the buyout market could be a feasible option.

7. Utah Jazz

Current record: 32–12

Previous ranking: 12

The easiest trade path for the Jazz (Joe Ingles plus a first-round pick) has evaporated following the forward’s torn ACL, leaving Utah in a bit of a dicey position. Quin Snyder’s squad isn’t necessarily in contention for Jerami Grant or Barnes, and Robert Covington was just shipped to Los Angeles. Eric Gordon is potentially the best option here, providing size, off-the-dribble verve and a deep playoff history. The market for Gordon should be a healthy one, and the Rockets hope to fetch at least a first-round pick. Perhaps Utah will be the team to pay up as it looks to bounce back from an ugly stretch.

8. Chicago Bulls

Current record: 33–20

Previous ranking: 7

A potential trade of Patrick Williams looms over Chicago ahead of the trade deadline, though I’d be hesitant to make such a move barring an unexpected package. Harrison Barnes and Jerami Grant are impact players, though are they really enough to lift the Bulls to the Finals in a crowded East? Williams is just 20, showed serious potential last season, and, if healthy, fills Chicago’s exact need in the frontcourt as an athletic, switchable big. Grant wasn’t thrilled serving a tertiary role in Denver’s attack. Dealing Williams and crossing your fingers that Grant fits your culture doesn’t seem to be the healthiest bet.

9. Cleveland Cavaliers

Current record: 33–21

Previous ranking: 6

The Cavaliers made their major move of the deadline Sunday, shipping Ricky Rubio and a trio of draft picks to Indiana in exchange for Caris LeVert. I’m of the mind that Cleveland could have acquired a similar or better player for cheaper (hello, Eric Gordon), but we shouldn’t quibble with what should provide a marked boost in Cleveland. The Cavaliers have a notable hole at shooting guard, and while LeVert is a little dribble-happy, he does provide necessary playmaking and scoring that was absent in minutes without Darius Garland. Good on Cleveland for investing in its current core, even if a Finals run likely remains a couple of years away.

10. Dallas Mavericks

Current record: 31–23

Previous ranking: 10

The Mavericks’ contract dance with Jalen Brunson will likely lead to an offseason negotiation rather than a predeadline deal, leaving little chance of fireworks in Dallas. Jason Kidd’s squad could be in the market for a backup center, with Theis, Chris Boucher, Khem Birch and Robin Lopez standing as potential targets. And while a trade for Dragić isn’t in the cards, Dallas will be among the potential landing spots. The Mavericks will likely make a couple of back-end rotation moves if anything, though that could be just what is needed to make a long playoff run.

11. Boston Celtics

Current record: 30–25

Previous ranking: 16

Any ideas of breaking up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been scuttled, leaving Boston to make moves closer to the fringes of its roster as the trade deadline approaches. Dennis Schröder could be a popular target for teams around the league looking for a backup point guard, and we could see Boston deal any one of Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith or Josh Richardson. As for the Marcus Smart rumors, I doubt Boston will make a move barring an overwhelming offer. Does a player like Jalen Brunson truly change this franchise’s fortunes? Unlikely. As the ship steadies in Boston, the core of its roster is likely to stay intact.

12. Toronto Raptors

Current record: 28–23

Previous ranking: 14

The Raptors appear to be in the hunt for another big man, dangling Dragić and their first-round pick in the process. Such a package may entice the Pacers for Turner, though an expiring contract like Jusuf Nurkić could be the more feasible option. Another scoring option in the backcourt would also be of service behind Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. Maybe Toronto will be the team to surrender the pick necessary to acquire Gordon.

13. Denver Nuggets

Current record: 29–24

Previous ranking: 8

The DeMarcus Cousins experiment isn’t exactly the answer for Denver behind Nikola Jokić, leaving the Nuggets likely on the market for an effective backup center. Chris Boucher is an intriguing option in Toronto, and perhaps a move to a playoff team could provide a minor spark for Daniel Theis. It’s a shame we’re seeing Jokić’s brilliant season occurring without his two young costars riding shotgun. Perhaps a couple of roster tweaks at the deadline paired with a Jamal Murray return could send the Nuggets back into contender status in the West.

14. Atlanta Hawks

Current record: 25–28

Previous ranking: 13

It seems as though John Collins will stick around through another round of trade rumors, and I don’t think Atlanta is quite ready to end its run with Clint Capela despite Onyeka Okongwu’s emergence. Expect the Hawks’ moves to come more on the fringes, where Lou Williams could be dealt as an expiring contract. Atlanta doesn’t seem ready to make a significant move on the trade market after last year’s run to the conference finals.

15. Minnesota Timberwolves

Current record: 28–25

Previous ranking: 17

Don’t look now, but here come the Timberwolves. Minnesota has won 11 of its last 16, now firmly within striking distance of a top-six seed in the Western Conference. Chris Finch continues to grow this roster, with the dysfunction of previous seasons now in the rearview mirror. It’s hard to see the Timberwolves pulling off a blockbuster for Ben Simmons, though they still lurk as a potential home for a significant move. If Boston engages in discussions for Smart, Minnesota could be a sensible home.

16. Charlotte Hornets

Current record: 28–26

Previous ranking: 15

Charlotte could use an upgrade at center, with Indiana big man Myles Turner often touted as the most likely target in recent months. Turner’s foot injury complicates matters, though he could still be dealt by the deadline even if he isn’t projected to return to the floor until March at the earliest. Who else could Charlotte eye before the deadline? Richaun Holmes is an efficient scorer on a reasonable contract (under $13 million per year through 2023–24). Christian Wood isn’t exactly a defensive stalwart, though he would be a perfect pick-and-roll partner for LaMelo Ball.

17. Los Angeles Clippers

Current record: 27–28

Previous ranking: 18

The Clippers remain competitive despite the absence of their two stars, and they deserve major plaudits for the deal they pulled off last week. Normal Powell and Robert Covington add size and stretch on the wing, and if healthy, this could be a nightmare opponent for a play-in team or top seed in the Western Conference. And while Covington enters free agency after this season, Powell adds another midsize contract on the books that could be included in a deal for a third star. Lawrence Frank may have pulled off the shrewdest deal of the deadline a week early.

18. Los Angeles Lakers

Current record: 26–28

Previous ranking: 20

Los Angeles’s trade for Russell Westbrook last summer zapped the organization of nearly all flexibility, and I don’t think there’s an appetite from management nor LeBron James to throw further assets at this sinking ship. Acquiring John Wall isn’t saving the Lakers’ season. A package headlined by Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier may be slightly more appealing just by virtue of adding multiple rotation players, though even that move will fall short of changing the outcome of this season. Going full tilt and trading the 2027 first-rounder is little more than a panic move. The Lakers need to work to minimize Westbrook’s worst impulses in the coming months, and if the problem is completely unsolvable, well at least he becomes an expiring contract in 2022–23.

19. Brooklyn Nets

Current record: 29–24

Previous ranking: 11

Um, is Brooklyn going to hit the nuclear option here? I still lean toward no at the moment. It’s been a miserable run for the Nets of late, and you can feel the frustration building for Harden as Kevin Durant remains out of the lineup and Kyrie Irving remains a part-time player. A Harden-for-Simmons swap has its merits, and it ultimately may be the best long-term solution for the Nets to pair Simmons alongside two of the most talented scorers in league history. Yet even as the rumors increasingly swirl, I’d be surprised if Brooklyn didn’t give this at least one full playoffs with its potentially dominant Big Three. There’s too much talent on hand to simply punt on this grand experiment.

20. New Orleans Pelicans

Current record: 21–32

Previous ranking: 25

New Orleans needs to pump the brakes on any kind of hunt for an upgrade at the cost of significant pick capital and/or young players. This isn’t a franchise completely bereft of talent, though it’s not like it's a CJ McCollum–like player away from rising above the chase for the playoff tournament. I understand the skittishness in New Orleans. Zion Williamson doesn’t look close to returning, and this franchise remains stuck in neutral. But dealing young talents like Josh Hart and a host of picks isn’t the answer, especially when the return piece isn’t a true star.

21. New York Knicks

Current record: 24–29

Previous ranking: 21

I don’t buy the Westbrook buzz as anything more than a fun hypothetical, but there remains a chance a notable point guard still lands in New York. De’Aaron Fox could continue the trend of transforming Madison Square Garden into Rupp Arena, and it would be a sensible play for the Knicks to invest in Jalen Brunson if given the opportunity. The Knicks are a stale act at the moment, bereft of pace and energy each night. A new floor general could change New York’s fortunes.

22. Washington Wizards

Current record: 24–28

Previous ranking: 22

Washington continues to insist its intent is to build around Bradley Beal, though are we so sure it’s not time to blow things up? Washington has lost eight of its last 10, and it sits in the bottom 10 of both offensive and defensive rating. There’s frankly a dearth of building-block talent on this roster, and even if Beal agrees to a massive extension, it's hard to see this team’s ceiling as anything but play-in bound in the coming seasons. Dealing Beal, a franchise stalwart for a decade, would be a tough pill to swallow. But it’s time to hop off the treadmill of mediocrity. If a flood of picks or a Ben Simmons deal is on the table, Washington would be smart to turn the page to a new era.

23. Portland Trail Blazers

Current record: 21–33

Previous ranking: 19

Any Damian Lillard deal will likely have to wait until the summer, and it’s a good bet we see Nurkić exit town within the week. This leaves the Blazers with one major decision to make. Will they part with CJ McCollum for the right price? Lillard’s running mate for the last nine years is still a 20-point-per scorer, and Portland would have plenty of firepower if the two stalwarts and Anfernee Simons are all healthy at the same time. Yet ultimately, the right collection of picks and young talent should make the Blazers think long and hard about a deal. Perhaps trading McCollum is the cleanest path to reshaping the roster around Lillard in the back half of his career.

24. San Antonio Spurs

Current record: 20–34

Previous ranking: 23

San Antonio is likely to send Thaddeus Young out of town as it continues the youth movement, yet it's not as though the 31-year-old will fetch significant value. It’s hard to expect any major move from the Spurs at the deadline, though perhaps Derrick White is a sneaky option. He’s a bit older than the current young core, and the Spurs have a solid crop of young guards and wings. Perhaps dealing White is the best avenue to accruing impact draft capital.

25. Sacramento Kings

Current record: 20–35

Previous ranking: 26

The Kings are trudging through another forgettable season, entering Monday at 20–35. The least they could do is spice up what could otherwise be a dull trade deadline. Fox and Holmes are both young pieces who could fetch significant draft capital, and Barnes could incite a bidding war if the Kings are truly open for business. Sacramento would be smart to remain in hot pursuit of Ben Simmons, even if it means taking on Tobias Harris’s bloated contract as well. There’s a narrow path for the Kings to land an All-NBA talent. Getting Simmons for 80 cents on the dollar would be a major coup.

26. Indiana Pacers

Current record: 19–36

Previous ranking: 24

The Pacers have signaled they are open for business with the trade of Caris LeVert, and a tank to the bottom of the league may be the exact route needed in order to land a top-tier talent. Now comes the hard part. Dealing either of Domantas Sabonis or Myles Turner would represent a serious sacrificing of talent, and while Turner sports a better athletic profile, I think he’s the best option to trade if given the opportunity. Sabonis has truly special traits as an offensive initiator, providing Rick Carlisle a fulcrum to build around in years to come. Unless Indiana is bowled over by an offer, there’s no rush to trade Sabonis.

27. Oklahoma City Thunder

Current record: 17–35

Previous ranking: 29

The Thunder aren’t changing course anytime soon, and they could dive further into their tankathon with a trade of forward Kenrich Williams before Thursday’s deadline. The outline of a fun team is present in Oklahoma City, with an intriguing three-headed monster (when healthy) of Shai Gilegous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Luguentz Dort. Perhaps one more top lottery pick in June will turn the Thunder from sellers to buyers this time next year.

28. Houston Rockets

Current record: 15–38

Previous ranking: 27

The Rockets remain steadfast in their wish to receive a first-round pick in exchange for Eric Gordon, and I ultimately expect them to get their wish. Gordon is an effective off-the-bounce threat and spot-up shooter, and he has the size to bother the league’s better guards and wings when necessary. Don’t forget Gordon’s playoff chops, with 55 games under his belt across five different seasons. Gordon gave the Warriors fits in the postseason not too long ago. He could do the same in 2022 if he lands in Phoenix alongside Chris Paul.

29. Detroit Pistons

Current record: 12–41

Previous ranking: 28

Jerami Grant has been the talk of the trade market for months now, though it wouldn’t be entirely shocking to see him stay with Detroit past another deadline. There’s no obvious path to a Grant deal with Chicago unless the Bulls are suddenly willing to part with Patrick Williams. The Lakers don’t have enough assets unless Detroit has some infatuation with Talen Horton-Tucker, and the same can likely be said for the Jazz. It’s not the worst move for Detroit to hold on to Grant through this week, then decide whether to pay up this summer or figure out a sign-and-trade.

30. Orlando Magic

Current record: 12–43

Previous ranking: 30

It’s time to sell once again in Orlando, with two players potentially bringing back solid draft capital. Bless the Magic if they receive a first-round pick for either Gary Harris or Terrence Ross. Robin Lopez could be on the move, though he may stick around before being bought out. It’s time to once again trust the process and hope this current crop of youngsters is the one to turn the franchise around.

