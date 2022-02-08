Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, Buddy Hield, Tristan Thompson

Report: Pacers Trade Domantas Sabonis to Kings in Multi-Player Deal

The Pacers are trading Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second-round pick to the Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

The move comes just two days before Thursday’s trade deadline. It also comes one day after the Pacers traded Caris LeVert to the Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio and picks

Sabonis is on pace to for another standout campaign in 2021-22 after earning an All-Star nod last season. He is averaging 18.9 points, 12.1. rebounds and five assists per game.

SI Recommends

Haliburton is the headlining piece going back to Indiana in the deal. He was selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2020 draft, now averaging 14.3 points and 7.4 assists per game. Hield, another Sacramento lottery pick, was selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2016 draft. He's averaging 14.4 points per game this season. 

Thompson hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 9 and is averaging just 6.2 points and 5.4 rebounds since being traded from the Celtics in August. 

The Pacers are squarely outside of the playoff picture at 19–36 and just offloaded two of their best players in two days. Indiana hasn't made the playoffs since 2020 and is clearly in rebuild mode. The Kings, meanwhile, have the longest playoff drought in the NBA. Sacramento hasn't made the postseason since 2006 and are 20–35 this season. Despite their struggles, the Kings are just one game away from the No. 10 seed and a spot in the play-in tourney. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

rory-dames
Soccer

Report: Ex-NWSL Coach Rory Dames Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Youth Players

More than a dozen former youth players also said he was verbally and emotionally abusive toward them as teenagers.

Tony Khan speaks at an AEW event
Play
Wrestling

Tony Khan’s Promised ‘Huge Signing’ Encapsulates AEW’s Appeal

Who will be the unnamed free agent making his big debut on ‘Dynamite’?

New York Yankees logo
MLB

Former Yankees Outfielder Gerald Williams Dies at 55

He played two stints with New York during his 14-year MLB career.

Bucket of baseballs
Extra Mustard

New Minor League Team Chooses ‘Genomes’ as Nickname

The more ridiculous, the better.

Aden Holloway 1
College Basketball

2023 Point Guard Aden Holloway Settling Into Stardom

Holloway recently took an official visit to Auburn and plans to visit UCLA, Wake Forest, Notre Dame and others.

Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) reacts to the fans after Purdue defeated Michigan, 82-76, in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind.
Play
Betting

Men's College Basketball Bets: Auburn-Arkansas, Illinois-Purdue

Bets and analysis for Tuesday's men's basketball games featuring No. 1 Auburn visiting Arkansas and No. 3 Purdue hosting No. 13 Illinois.

ESPN microphone.
Play
Extra Mustard

Mike Golic Jr. Announces He Is Leaving ESPN

His decision comes less than two years after the end of his father's lengthy run with the network.

Kansas's Ochai Agbaji
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Kansas Rises, Duke Squanders Opportunity

Plus, BYU and Oklahoma are in free fall, but can they stay on the right side of the men's NCAA tourney bubble?