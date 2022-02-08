The Pacers are trading Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second-round pick to the Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move comes just two days before Thursday’s trade deadline. It also comes one day after the Pacers traded Caris LeVert to the Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio and picks.

Sabonis is on pace to for another standout campaign in 2021-22 after earning an All-Star nod last season. He is averaging 18.9 points, 12.1. rebounds and five assists per game.

Haliburton is the headlining piece going back to Indiana in the deal. He was selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2020 draft, now averaging 14.3 points and 7.4 assists per game. Hield, another Sacramento lottery pick, was selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2016 draft. He's averaging 14.4 points per game this season.

Thompson hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 9 and is averaging just 6.2 points and 5.4 rebounds since being traded from the Celtics in August.

The Pacers are squarely outside of the playoff picture at 19–36 and just offloaded two of their best players in two days. Indiana hasn't made the playoffs since 2020 and is clearly in rebuild mode. The Kings, meanwhile, have the longest playoff drought in the NBA. Sacramento hasn't made the postseason since 2006 and are 20–35 this season. Despite their struggles, the Kings are just one game away from the No. 10 seed and a spot in the play-in tourney.

More NBA Coverage: