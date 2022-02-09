The Jazz are reportedly set to land shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker and forward Juancho Hernangómez in a three-team trade with the Blazers and the Spurs, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Spurs will receive Tomáš Satoranský and a second-round pick from the Jazz, while the Blazers will obtain Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick from the Jazz.

Alexander-Walker, 23, was traded earlier this week by the Pelicans in a deal centered on veteran guard CJ McCollum. He'll now be on the move once again, where he'll have a strong chance to break into Utah's rotation right away. The 2019 first-round pick was averaging 12.8 points off the bench for New Orleans this season. Hernangómez, who began the year in Boston, will join Alexander-Walker on the Jazz after having played in 23 games for the Celtics and the Spurs this season.

The trade continues a flurry of activity in Portland. The Blazers have already dealt McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell over the last week, marking for a complete overhaul of the roster. Currently 21–34, the organization is preparing to “reshape” the team around franchise point guard Damian Lillard, per Wojnarowski.

As a result of the Blazers' most recent move, Portland will take on Ingles’s expiring contract, but it won't have the 34-year-old veteran for the rest of the season. The Aussie forward tore his ACL on Jan. 30 against the Timberwolves and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

