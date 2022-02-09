Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

NBA Rumors: 76ers Willing to Wait Until Summer for Ben Simmons Trade

The NBA trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, and we’ve already seen a flurry of moves across the league. Former Blazers guard CJ McCollum is now in New Orleans, while Sacramento dealt young guard Tyrese Haliburton in a blockbuster deal for big man Domantas Sabonis. And the fireworks could continue Wednesday and Thursday. 

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix sorted through the latest crop of rumors Wednesday morning, painting the picture of what could be a wild trade market. So what deals should you be on the lookout for before Thursday afternoon?

Check out the latest batch of NBA rumors below. 

• Rival teams believe the 76ers are willing to wait until the summer to trade Ben Simmons. 

• There are “no plans” for the Blazers to trade Damian Lillard. Portland could pursue Pistons forward Jerami Grant before Thursday’s deadline. 

SI Recommends

• The Lakers could pursue Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie or Magic guard Terrence Ross before the trade deadline. 

• The Celtics are still shopping guard Dennis Schröder in trade talks.

• Myles Turner is expected to remain with the Pacers past the deadline.

• The Kings are expected to “aggressively” pursue a deal to offload Harrison Barnes.

More NBA Coverage:

Trade Grades: CJ McCollum Deal Continues Teardown for Blazers
Trade Grade: Cavs Gear Up for Playoffs With LeVert Trade
Roundtable: Nets' Panic Meter and Trade Deadline
NBA Trade Deadline: What Should the Hawks Do?
Trade Grades: Pacers Steal Tyrese Haliburton From Kings

YOU MAY LIKE

A general overall interior view of an empty SoFi Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks.
Podcasts

What Impact Does SoFi Stadium, Super Bowl Have in Inglewood?

Host John Gonzalez dives into answers around this, and why Brian Flores decided to call out the NFL now, in the latest episode of the SI Weekly podcast.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime.
Play
Betting

Big Bets Wagered on Shocking Ja’Marr Chase Player Prop

Bengals record-setting rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase could reward bettors who back his Super Bowl LVI rushing yards prop.

Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals helmets are seen with a Vince Lombardi trophy at SoFi Stadium. The Rams and Bengals will play in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 202.
Play
Betting

Super Bowl LVI Betting Preview

Get the insights behind your best bet for the upcoming Rams vs. Bengals matchup.

dCOVinglewood_H
Play
NFL

SoFi Stadium Went Up—and Then Everything Changed

Crushing traffic, soaring rents and residents forced out. The home of Super Bowl LVI brought prosperity to Inglewood, but at what cost?

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) passes the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA

NBA Trade Deadline: Latest Buzz, Rumors and Questions

Examining key questions and the latest chatter ahead of Thursday's deadline.

lindsey-jacobellis-gold-lead
Olympics

After Infamous Mistake 16 Years Ago, Lindsey Jacobellis Finally Gets Her Olympic Glory

The 36-year-old won gold in the snowboard cross in Beijing, conquering the competition, more than a decade’s worth of demons and the 2006 moment that almost defined her.

Aug 12, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) delivers in the second inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.
Play
Fantasy

Kyle Hendricks, Marcus Stroman Must Produce for Struggling Cubs

Fantasy outlook, stats and analysis for 2022 Chicago Cubs hitters and pitchers.

mikaela-shiffrin-slalom-lead
Play
Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin’s Tragic Loss Gives Her Perspective After Latest Olympic Miscue

Following a disqualification from her second consecutive race in Beijing, the 26-year-old is searching for answers to explain the unfathomable results, but says she's “not scared to feel a little bit weighed down by some expectations anymore.”