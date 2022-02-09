NBA Rumors: 76ers Willing to Wait Until Summer for Ben Simmons Trade

The NBA trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, and we’ve already seen a flurry of moves across the league. Former Blazers guard CJ McCollum is now in New Orleans, while Sacramento dealt young guard Tyrese Haliburton in a blockbuster deal for big man Domantas Sabonis. And the fireworks could continue Wednesday and Thursday.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix sorted through the latest crop of rumors Wednesday morning, painting the picture of what could be a wild trade market. So what deals should you be on the lookout for before Thursday afternoon?

Check out the latest batch of NBA rumors below.

• Rival teams believe the 76ers are willing to wait until the summer to trade Ben Simmons.

• There are “no plans” for the Blazers to trade Damian Lillard. Portland could pursue Pistons forward Jerami Grant before Thursday’s deadline.

• The Lakers could pursue Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie or Magic guard Terrence Ross before the trade deadline.

• The Celtics are still shopping guard Dennis Schröder in trade talks.

• Myles Turner is expected to remain with the Pacers past the deadline.

• The Kings are expected to “aggressively” pursue a deal to offload Harrison Barnes.

