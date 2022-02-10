Skip to main content
Nets Are Better Without Harden

Report: James Harden to Exercise Player Option for 2022-23 Season With 76ers

Following the Nets and 76ers blockbuster trade on Thursday, James Harden has reportedly chosen to exercise his player option contract for next season, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Harden's 2021-22 contract is set at $44.3 million, while his 2022-23 player option contract will be worth $47.3 million. He was slated to be an unrestricted free agent this summer if he didn’t opt-in or sign an extension. 

Along with Harden, forward Paul Millsap will leave the Nets to head to the 76ers. The Nets received receive Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

The 76ers will now be Harden's third team in the last three years. Before playing for the Nets, Harden played nine seasons in Houston before forcing a trade early in 2020-21. 

Harden hasn't played a game since Feb. 2 due to a hamstring injury. He started in 44 games for the Nets this season, averaging 22.5 points per game. 

