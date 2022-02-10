Skip to main content
LeBron James Looking for ‘Fog’ of Trade Deadline to Clear After Latest Loss

In their final game before the trade deadline, the Lakers suffered another disappointing loss, this time to the Trail Blazers 107-105. After the game, LeBron James explained the team’s mindset heading into the trade deadline.

“Obviously, this is something that's weighing on this group that we're all trying to get through,” James said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Almost feels like it's a fog, just fog in the air. And we're all trying to see what's on the other side of it.”

James also expressed exhaustion with the season thus far after last night’s loss, and is only focused on getting back to winning.

“Literally just—I'm tired as hell right now,” James said. “I just want to get some wine and get up tomorrow. I feel good about what tomorrow has in store, and we'll see what happens. We'll see what happens as far as the deadline, but other than that, I'm kind of just focused on what we can do to be better.”

The loss to Portland puts Los Angeles as the nine-seed in the playoffs, which would currently put them in the play-in tournament. However, the team has lost six of their last eight games and is only four games ahead of being out of the playoffs entirely.

For the Lakers, all eyes are on whether they will trade Russell Westbrook at Thursday's trade deadline. Westbrook, last summer’s big trade acquisition, did not play in Portland last night.

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, head over to All Lakers.

