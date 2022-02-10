Team LeBron is looking for its fifth consecutive victory in the NBA All-Star Game, as the four-time NBA champion has led his team to victory every year since the game’s new format took hold in 2018. On Feb. 20, Team LeBron will again face off against Team Durant, captained by the Nets star, who is an All-Star Game captain for the second time in his prolific NBA career. Like last year, Durant will be inactive for the game, having pulled out of the contest with a knee injury. But he'll still draft as one of the exhibition's two captains.

As a result of Durant’s absence in the game, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been upgraded to the starter pool.

Ahead of the NBA All-Star draft Thursday, Sports Illustrated writer Ben Pickman (Team LeBron) and NBA editor Jarrel Harris (Team Durant) put their general manager hats on to try to predict how the draft will go.

As will be the case in Thursday’s draft, Team LeBron picked first from the starters pool, while Team Durant picked first in the reserves pool.

STARTERS

Team LeBron: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)

Team KD: Stephen Curry (Warriors)

Team LeBron: Ja Morant (Grizzlies)

Team KD: Joel Embiid (76ers)

Team LeBron: Nikola Jokić (Nuggets)

Team KD: DeMar DeRozan (Bulls)

Team LeBron: Trae Young (Hawks)

Team KD: Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

Team KD: Andrew Wiggins (Warriors)

Starting lineup summary

Team LeBron: Opening the draft with Antetokounmpo provides Team LeBron with not only size and strength in the frontcourt but also incredible athleticism. From there, I looked to add players who could provide even more dynamism to my starting five. Ja Morant is making his All-Star debut in Cleveland and seems likely to have a number of showstopping moments, and Trae Young is a perfect All-Star Game player because of his ability to shoot from anywhere on the floor and stretch an opposing defense. Add in the game’s best passing big man in Nikola Jokić, who also happens to be last year’s MVP, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see Team LeBron jump out to a double-digit lead.

Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Team Durant: It sucks that our captain is out with an injury for the third consecutive game, but can't go wrong with perhaps the most electrifying name in the sport in Stephen Curry. The Warriors' superstar put on a show in last year's showcase. I landed an absolute steal with my second pick in Joel Embiid, who is leading the MVP race. Curry paired with Embiid is a dream partnership. DeMar DeRozan has been absent from the All-Star Game since 2018 and will definitely come out to play with something to prove. Jayson Tatum is one of the most gifted scorers in the game and a great replacement for Durant. Wiggins was a controversial pick to be a starter, but I am not mad at rolling with first-time All-Stars who will be motivated to play in the game.

RESERVES

Team KD: Luka Dončić (Mavericks)

Team LeBron: Devin Booker (Suns)

Team KD: James Harden (Nets)

Team LeBron: Jimmy Butler (Heat)

Team KD: Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)

Team LeBron: LaMelo Ball (Hornets)

Team KD: Chris Paul (Suns)

Team LeBron: Zach LaVine (Bulls)

Team KD: Khris Middleton (Bucks)

Team LeBron: Fred VanVleet (Raptors)

Team KD: Donovan Mitchell (Jazz)

Team LeBron: Rudy Gobert (Jazz)

Team KD: Darius Garland (Cavaliers)

Team LeBron: Dejounte Murray (Spurs)

Full teams

Team LeBron

LeBron James (Lakers)*

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)*

Ja Morant (Grizzlies)*

Nikola Jokić (Nuggets)*

Trae Young (Hawks)*

Devin Booker (Suns)

Jimmy Butler (Heat)

LaMelo Ball (Hornets)

Zach LaVine (Bulls)

Fred VanVleet (Raptors)

Rudy Gobert (Jazz)

Darius Garland (Cavaliers)

*Indicates All-Star starter

Team LeBron summary

In conceiving Team LeBron’s bench, I looked to compile as much versatile talent as possible. Booker should immediately provide my reserve unit with both elite playmaking and three-point shooting. But let’s be clear, so much of why this reserve unit is so prolific is because of what LaMelo Ball will bring to it. I was not leaving this draft without Ball. He will surely bring out the best in players like Zach LaVine—imagine the incredible alley-oop slams—Jimmy Butler and Fred VanVleet. For what it’s worth, Dejounte Murray was also going to be a member of Team LeBron, but at the last minute Team KD offered Darius Garland and a pair of size 9.5 basketball sneakers to be given later in exchange for the Spurs guard. (It was an offer I couldn’t refuse.)

Rudy Gobert additionally helps provide additional size and shot-blocking—if a shot is ever contested. The combination of my stout starting lineup and dynamic bench gives me no doubts about Team LeBron continuing its winning streak in the All-Star Game—and myself continuing a personal streak of outdrafting Jarrel. Plus, because it’s an All-Star Game and putting on a show for the fans should matter, there’s no doubt in my mind that Team LeBron is also the more box-office roster.

Team KD

Stephen Curry (Warriors)*

Joel Embiid (76ers)*

DeMar DeRozan (Bulls)*

Jayson Tatum (Celtics)*

Andrew Wiggins (Warriors)*

Luka Dončić (Mavericks)

James Harden (Nets)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)

Chris Paul (Suns)

Khris Middleton (Bucks)

Donovan Mitchell (Jazz)

Dejounte Murray (Spurs)

Team KD summary

Team LeBron had the luxury of having the first pick while also having its captain healthy, but I still think Team KD wins this game. Drafting Luka and Harden with back-to-back picks is elite GM’ing. Then I added the “best big-man shooter to ever live" in Karl-Anthony Towns and an absolute winner in Chris Paul. Khris Middleton remains one of the most underrated players in the game and will hit a clutch bucket if needed. Donovan Mitchell is a superstar and went wayyyyy too late. I initially picked Darius Garland with my last pick, but then remembered I have CP3. So I made Team LeBron a trade offer they couldn’t refuse to get a bigger guard in Dejounte Murray. The Spurs guard should have made the actual team the first time around and is an exciting addition. Team LeBron looks good on paper, but I have a dream roster that is full of shooting, defense and winners.

