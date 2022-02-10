Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Nets Are Better Without Harden
Nets Are Better Without Harden

NBA Trade Grades: Celtics Acquire Derrick White From Spurs

The two-way role player is familiar with the offensive system head coach Ime Udoka has implemented in Boston.

As a standalone transaction, the suddenly dangerous Celtics acquired Derrick White, a malleable two-way role player who’s under contract through 2025, in his prime and already familiar with the offensive system head coach Ime Udoka has implemented in Boston. With Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford (who couldn’t quite crack Udoka’s rotation) and a top-four protected first-round pick heading out the door, it’s a talent upgrade in the short and long-term that complements Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Rob Williams.

CELTICS GRADE: A-

White is comfortable handling the ball, and, despite spacing issues, has actually done a decent job in spots as San Antonio’s primary pick-and-roll playmaker—crucial on a team that just lost Dennis Schröder and Josh Richardson. White has one of the best floaters in basketball and does a great job keeping plays alive when downhill off a screen. White also takes care of the ball and is averaging a career high 5.6 assists per game.

His three-point shooting is down this year (White has been particularly wretched from the corner), but as a third, fourth or fifth option in most lineups he’ll have a beat longer to launch spot-up looks. He made 37% of his catch-and-shoot threes last year and 39% in 2020. The Celtics have mauled opponents with their dual-big starting five, but down the stretch of close games (and perhaps full-time in the playoffs, depending on who they face), White is ideal next to Marcus Smart, Brown, Tatum and Williams. White is a scrappy, intuitive defender who doesn’t mind sacrificing his body. He’ll fit nicely onto a Celtics team that switches more than any other in the league. Boston’s top seven is now as complete and versatile as any in the conference, with far more certainty going forward than they had yesterday. 

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) dribbles in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers

SI Recommends

SPURS GRADE: A-

In addition to scooping up a lottery-protected first-round pick from the Raptors earlier today, the Spurs grab a top-four protected first from the Celtics, plus a wing prospect, in this deal. They also get off the $53 million that’s left on White’s contract, opening up even more cap space for a front office that will have plenty of flexibility this offseason.

White was a solid backcourt partner for Dejounte Murray and appreciated in San Antonio for all the subtle ways he impacted winning. But at 27 years old, he’s also at a stage in his career where he ultimately makes more sense on a team with loftier ambition.

The Spurs have full-on embraced their rebuild and are grabbing assets left and right with the hope of making it as quick and painless as possible. If they snag a top-3 pick in this year’s draft, in part because they no longer have one of their best team defenders, all the better. Those other firsts could be valuable if they want to move up a spot or two, too. 

More NBA Coverage:

Trade Grades: 76ers Acquire Harden From Nets for Simmons
Imagining James Harden and Joel Embiid As Teammates
NBA Trade Grades: Pacers Steal Tyrese Haliburton From Kings

YOU MAY LIKE

Toronto Raptors guard Goran Dragic (1) dribbles against Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford.
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Raptors Deal Goran Dragic to Spurs for Thaddeus Young

Don't expect Dragic to remain in San Antonio.

JamesHarden
Play
NBA

Report: James Harden to Exercise Option for 2022-23 Season

Following his trade to the 76ers, Harden chose his player option contract for next season.

Kristaps Porzingis NBA DFS
NBA

Report: Mavs Send Porziņģis to Wizards for Dinwiddie, Bertāns

The Kristaps Porziņģis experiment in Dallas has come to an end.

Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL

Buccaneers Have Plan if Brady Comes Out of Retirement

If he changes his mind and comes out of retirement, Tampa Bay will be prepared.

James Harden with the Nets.
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Deadline Live Blog: Nets, 76ers Agree to Harden-Simmons Deal

We're bringing you all the latest rumors, trade news and analysis from around the NBA.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) drives for the basket around Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole.
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Kings Get Donte DiVencenzo From Bucks in Four-Team Deal

The Bucks acquired Ibaka, the Pistons acquired Marvin Bagley III, and the Clippers acquired Rodney Hood.

Ben Simmons with the Philadelphia 76ers
Play
NBA

Report: Simmons Spoke With Durant, Excited to Join Nets

Brooklyn’s new guard is reportedly ‘thrilled with the change of scenery,’ per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Joel Embiid (left) and Ben Simmons (right) on the bench
Play
Extra Mustard

Embiid Has Incredible Reaction to Simmons, Harden Trade

It doesn't appear the Sixers’ center will miss his now former teammate.